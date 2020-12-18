Hayastan Fund sends eight diesel powered generators

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has sent eight diesel powered generators to Artsakh.

“An additional eight diesel powered generators are currently on the way to Artsakh which will supply enough electricity to cover the needs of several communities,” teh Fund said in a Facebook post.

To date, the Fund has provided 108 diesel generators to various communities with power outages in Artsakh.

The project is implemented thanks to the funds raised through the “We Are Our Borders” global fundraising campaign.

