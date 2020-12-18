Defense Minister visits newly created military positions on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenian Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan visited the the south-eastern border today, where he followed the combat duty in the new military positions, talked to the commanders and servicemen.

Minister Harutyunyan visited the areas where the distance between the Armenian and Azerbaijani positions is, in some cases, only 100 meters.

The Defense Minister paid special attention to the living conditions of the newly created and equipped positions, the trench infrastructure for the combat personnel.

During the meeting with the staff of the military unit, Vagharshak Harutyunyan thanked the servicemen who took part in the war, awarded a group of officers and conscripts. The Minister noted that the Ministry of Defense will take all measures to make the front line as safe as possible for service and to create the necessary living conditions.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu