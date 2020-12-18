Candlelight procession in Yerevan in memory of those killed in Artsakh war

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The opposition forces and citizens demanding Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation are holding a candlelight procession in memory of the soldiers killed in Artsakh war.

The participants march from Garegin Nzhdeh square to Yerablur Pantheon.

They carry candles, torches and flowers that will be left at the graves of the soldiers.

The names of the martyrs are being read out during the procession.

Starting tomorrow, Armenia will hold three days of mourning for the victims of Artsakh war.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu