Body of civilian found in the vicinity of Hadrut believed to be that of an 80-year-old woman

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The body of a woman found in the village of Vardashat, Hadrut region, is most probably that of Nina Davityan, 80, Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender Artak Beglaryan informs.

According to him, an additional DNA analysis will be needed to confirm the identity.

The woman was at her home in the village of Vardashat during Azerbaijani invasion and was killed by Azerbaijani soldiers. The fate of her husband is still unknown.

According to preliminary results of examination, there are gunshot wounds in the chest and the right hand, some bones of the head are broken, which can have been caused by firearms or a hard object.

