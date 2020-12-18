Artsakh Government’s structure to change – Public Radio of Armenia

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan has signed a decree on changing the structure of the Government of the Republic.

According to the decree, the following structure has been defined:

1) State Minister.

2) Ministry of Labor, Social Migration;

3) Ministry of Health

4) Ministry of Justice;

5) Ministry of Foreign Affairs;

6) Ministry of Economy and Agriculture;

7) Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports;

8) Ministry of Defense

9) Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure;

10) Ministry of Urban Development

11) Ministry of Finance

From now on, the powers of the State Minister of the Artsakh Republic will be exercised by the Minister of Finance of the Republic.

And the new structure of other public administration bodies of the Republic of Artsakh is defined as follows:

1) National Security Service.

2) State Emergency Service.

3) Cadastre and State Property Management Committee;

4) Police.

5) State Revenue Committee.

The Government of the Republic of Artsakh has been instructed to make relevant decisions arising from the decree.

