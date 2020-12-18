Armenia joins WIPO’s Beijing Treaty on Audiovisual Performances

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenia has joined the World Intellectual Property Organization’s Beijing Treaty on Audiovisual Performances, which gives actors and other audiovisual performers more rights to their work, improving their earning conditions.

The Beijing Treaty on Audiovisual Performances addresses the longstanding need to extend the economic and moral rights of actors and performers in audiovisual performances including films, videos and television programs.

The Treaty was adopted in Beijing on June 24, 2012, and entered into force on April 28, 2020.

