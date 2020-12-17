Russia could increase the number of peacekeepers, if parties agree – Putin – Public Radio of Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Russia can increase the number of peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh, if all parties to the conflict deem it necessary, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

Speaking about the possibility of expanding the peacekeeping mission, Putin said “this is a purely technical issue.”

“If everyone comes to the conclusion that this is necessary, we will do it. If not, then we will not do it,” Putin said at an annual press conference.

Putin noted that not only peacekeepers, but also employees of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, as well as the border service of the Russian FSB, have been dispatched to Nagorno Karabakh.

The President added that Russia is ready to continue providing humanitarian aid to the residents of Nagorno-Karabakh, but also hopes for help from international organizations.

“We very much hope that the international mediators will finally move from words to deeds, and will actually start helping people who need help, first of all, refugees returning to Nagorno-Karabakh. That not only Russia will do this by sending humanitarian convoys, but also international organizations, will finally deploy – UNICEF, UNESCO, and the UN food organizatio,” Putin said.

