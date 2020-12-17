Media: Nikol Pashinyan will resign on December 31

“During the New Year’s address on December 31, Pashinyan will resign and announces early parliamentary elections,” the publication writes.

According to the newspaper, currently, the Election Code’s reform is being carried out in an accelerated mode.

Protests demanding the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have been taking place in the Armenian capital since November 10, after the Armenian Prime Minister signed a tripartite agreement on a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh.

