Media: Nikol Pashinyan will resign on December 31

|The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, may announce his resignation during his New Year address to the public on December 31. The Armenian newspaper Hraparak writes about this based on anonymous sources.
“During the New Year’s address on December 31, Pashinyan will resign and announces early parliamentary elections,” the publication writes.
According to the newspaper, currently, the Election Code’s reform is being carried out in an accelerated mode.
Protests demanding the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have been taking place in the Armenian capital since November 10, after the Armenian Prime Minister signed a tripartite agreement on a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh.
