Armenia Defense Minister meets with relatives of missing servicemen

Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan met with the missing servicemen’s relatives, Report says, citing the Armenian press.

The defense minister listened to their concerns, questions, and proposals and clarified the issues related to the exchange of prisoners of war and the search for the missing servicemen in the territories under the control of Azerbaijan

Harutyunyan emphasized that the search efforts continue and that the issues raised are discussed with partners in the International Committee of the Red Cross and the administration of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

He also touched upon the problems related to DNA research and said that the efforts in this direction had been stepped up. Harutyunyan added that the search operations carried out in Karabakh are coordinated by a Ministry of Defense representative, noting that additional explanations will be provided to the relatives of the servicemen.

