«Միակ բանը, որ հետս բերեցի, մշակույթն էր»․ Մարալ Շէօհմէլեան | Virtual Embroidery: A Syrian-Armenian Businesswoman’s Story in Yerevan

Մարալ Շէօհմէլեանը Սիրիայից Հայաստան է տեղափոխվել 2015-ին՝ հանգստանալու նպատակով։ Սակայն ասեղնագործության և թաղիքագործության դասընթացներին մասնակցելու ցանկությունը ստիպել է որոշ ժամանակ էլ անցկացնել Հայաստանում, որից հետո որոշել է՝ պետք է ընդմիշտ այստեղ ապրել։ Այսօր Մարալ Շէօհմէլեանը ունի իր բիզնեսը՝ պատրաստում է ձեռագործ իրեր, վաճառում դրանք նաև կազմակերպում օնլայն դասեր ասեղնագործել սովորել ցանկացողների համար։

Maral Sheohmelian moved to Armenia from Syria in 2015 to escape the tumultuous situation in the war-torn country. The desire to participate in embroidery and carpet weaving courses forced her to spend some time in Armenia, following which she decided to permanently relocate. Today, Maral Sheohmelian has her own business, making and selling handcrafted items and leading virtual embroidery classes for people around the world.

CIVILNET