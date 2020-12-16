Military personnel in two Artsakh villages cannot be reached – Defense Army

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Last night the contact was lost with the personnel of several military positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh located in the direction of the Old Tagher and Khtsaberd villages in the vicinity of Hadrut, the Artsakh Defense Army reports.

The circumstances are still unknown. The search continued throughout the night and this morning, the Ministry said.

Through the mediation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, active steps are being taken to find out whether the servicemen have been captured and to take measures, if necessary.

