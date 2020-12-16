MEPs initiate creation of a Group of Friendship with Artsakh within the European Parliament

Siranush Ghazanchyan

MEPs François Alfonsi (Greens-EFA; France), Sylvie Guillaume (S&D; France) and Peter van Dalen (EPP; Netherlands) have initiated the creation of a cross-party “Group of Friendship and Solidarity with Nagorno Karabakh” within the European Parliament, reports the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy (EAFJD).

In a letter sent to all the members, the three MEPs called on all those who are concerned about the security and survival of the Armenians living in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) to engage in the friendship Group.

The aim of the Friendship group is to give full support to the Armenian people of Artsakh who are suffering from oppression and occupation of their historic territory.

