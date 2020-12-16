ARS Western U.S. Donates $250,000 to Sponsor 1,000 Displaced Families in Artsakh

GLENDALE—The Armenian Relief Society continues its primary focus on carrying out tremendous and heroic work for its beloved people in Artsakh and Armenia. Since the start of the recent war in Artsakh, the ARS of Western USA and its chapters began implementing various initiatives focusing on humanitarian aid and assistance for the homeland, including the transfer of $250,000 through the ARS Central Executive for medications and first aid, as well as the shipping of 950 boxes of essential items to Armenia.

Further, the ARS of Western USA, Regional Executive announces its participation in additional immediate assistance efforts, including the “Stand with an Artsakh Family” Program. This relief project has been initiated by the ARS Central Executive in an effort to offer financial assistance to displaced families of Artsakh. As such, the region is participating in the “Stand with an Artsakh Family” Program by sponsoring 1,000 families ($250 per family) with a total donation amount of $250,000, to aid in food, clothing, and daily living expenses.

The ARS of Western USA shares in the pain and grief of all families, including parents, widows, and children, whose heroic loved ones gave the ultimate sacrifice defending Artsakh. At the same time, we assure that with the joint efforts of the pan-Armenian community, we will be able to work towards recovery, as well as ensure the survival of our people, Armenia and Artsakh, so as to not allow for the precious blood of our heroes to have been shed in vain.

With every loss of life that has been endured by our nation, the region affirms and commits its increased share of responsibility toward the Armenian people and to minimize continued suffering in the homeland.

The ARS Regional Executive Board also acknowledges and extends its gratitude to its chapters, members, and community, who have demonstrated their readiness and willingness to stand in support of ARS programs benefiting Artsakh and our people during these challenging times.

Donations can be made by calling the ARS Regional Headquarters at (818) 500-1343 or visiting www.arswestusa.org/donate.

