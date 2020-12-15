Moscow Will Recognize New US President According to American Laws – Lavrov

Russia acts on US laws in regards to recognition of US presidents, as is supposed to be in electoral process, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a press conference Monday, TASS reports.

“Regarding the processes that continue in the US in the context of past elections, I would like to reiterate that Moscow does not recognize one presidential candidate over another. A US president is recognized in accordance with this country’s legislation. This is what we will act on,” the Minister said, answering a question on whether Moscow will recognize the new US president once the Electoral College casts its votes.

In US, the president is elected indirectly, via a college of electors, each having votes proportional to their states’ population. In order to win, a candidate must secure 270 electoral votes. On Monday, the electors began casting their votes in the capitals of their respective states. The outcome of this vote will determine the next head of state. This outcome then will have to be approved by both chambers of US Congress. The new president will officially enter office on January 20.

Armedia Information, Analytical Agency