Artsakh’s President explains why the two Azerbaijani saboteurs were handed over

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Artsakh’s President Arayik Harutyunyan says the decision to hand over two saboteurs to the Azerbaijani side has been made after comprehensive discussions with the parents of the killed teenager.

In July 201 Dilham Askerov and Shahbaz Guliyev crossed the state border of Artsakh, killed Smbat Tsakahnyan, 17, and wounded Karine Davtyan, 37. Askerov was sentenced to life in prison and Guliyev to 22 years.

“This responsible decision not only facilitated the return of the first group of captives, but also guaranteed the repatriation of subsequent groups,” President Harutyunyan said.

He expressed gratitude to Smbat Tsakanyan’s parents, Mekhak and Karine for their responsibility and high civic consciousness.

