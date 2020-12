Armen Sarkissian Met With Representative Of The ARF

President of the Republic Armen Sarkissian met with Hakob Ter-Khachaturyan, representative of the ARF Bureau (Dashnaktsutyun) and Ishkhan Saghatelyan, representative of the ARF Supreme Body of Armenia.

The current situation in the country was discussed, the press-office of the president reports.

Armedia Information, Analytical Agency