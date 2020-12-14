The principle of inviolability of Armenia’s borders cannot be questioned – PM – Public Radio of Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The principle of inviolability of Armenia’s borders cannot be questioned in any way, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an address.

“The internationally recognized borders of the Republic of Armenia have remained and will remain inviolable at any stage of implementation of the November 9 statement on ceasefire.

“In other words, the principle of inviolability of the Armenia’s borders cannot be questioned in any way. But the unresolved issues need to be addressed through cold-hearted, calm work,” the Prime Minister said.

He stressed that many try to use the processes taking place today, which are sometimes painful, for political purposes. He said there is a huge flow of misinformation, mostly managed from abroad, and did not rule out that those could be related to foreign special services.

