Armenia’s PM Pashinyan says he will resign only based on people’s will

YEREVAN, December 14. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is only ready to resign based on the expressed will of the people, he said during an address to the nation on Monday.

“I can renounce the status given to me by the people only based on the reliable results of the expressed will of the people. Until the people express their will, I will continue to exercise the duties of Prime Minister, and I promised to do that in an honest manner,” he said.

Seventeen opposition parties of Armenia that established the National Salvation Movement demand the resignation of Pashinyan. Opposition politicians believe that the agreement signed by the Armenian PM on November 9 along with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on a full ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh is essentially an act of capitulation.

Pashinyan’s opponents also believe that he is responsible for the republic’s economic and social issues. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian earlier called for a snap parliamentary election, in the meantime proposing to hand over the power to a government of national accord.

