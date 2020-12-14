Armenia, Azerbaijan start exchanging prisoners – Public Radio of Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenia and Azerbaijan have started exchanging prisoners.

“We are waiting for the return of the first group of our prisoners,” Prime Minister’s Spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan said in a Facebook post.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said earlier today that “we have approached the beginning of the process of exchanging the prisoners of war and repatriating our compatriots that are being kept in captivity.”

“We look forward to seeing the repatriation of the officially approved group of Armenian captives in the nearest future,” he said.

“Our thinking is as follows: At this stage, we should start repatriating those whose captivity has been officially confirmed by Azerbaijan and the Red Cross, and then focus on the search for the missing persons, some of whom may have been captured,” the Prime Minister added.

