Armenia, Azerbaijan Start Exchange of Captives and Hostages with “All for All” Principle

Azerbaijan and Armenia started the exchange of captives and hostages on Monday with “all for all” principle, Azerbaijani state commission on captured, missing and hostages stated, Aysor.am reports.

It said that in collaboration with international organizations and Russian peacekeeping commandership an arrangement has been reached with the Armenian side on exchange of captives and hostages with “all for all” principle.

The process started on December 14, the commission stated.

It added that on Monday captives and hostages have already been transported to Azerbaijan, including Sahbaz Guliyev and Dilgam Askerov convicted in Nagorno Karabakh for murder and sabotage.

