Armenia announces winners of 15th Annual International Microelectronics Olympiad – Public Radio of Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Organizational Committee of the Annual International Microelectronics Olympiad of Armenia announced the winners of the 15th Microelectronics Olympiad of Armenia.

The Olympiad this year attracted 370 Contestants from 10 countries, including 44 from Armenia.

The 1st stage of the 15th Microelectronics Olympiad of Armenia attracted 370 contestants from 10 countries: Armenia, Argentina, Brazil, Egypt, Peru, Russia, Serbia, UAE, Ukraine, Vietnam. Armenian team was represented by 44 students. 28 contestants were selected to take part in the final stage. The final stage of the Olympiad took place online via Zoom platform on December 8, 2020.

The winners of the 15th Annual International Microelectronics Olympiad of Armenia were awarded with prizes at the special awarding ceremony held on December 10, 2020 again online via Zoom platform. At the beginning of the event, an opening statements was delivered by Dr. Yervant Zoryan, the President of Synopsis Armenia. Deputy Minister of High Tech Industry Victoria Poghosyan on behalf of the Ministry welcomed the participants of the Olympiad.

The winners selected by the International Program Committee consisting of 45 leading professionals from over the world are:

1 st place: Novak Radivojevic Serbia

2 nd place: Suren Abazyan Armenia

3 rd place: Zhanna KhojayanArmenia

3 rd place: Eduardo Pickler Fronza Brazil

3rd place: Doan Van Hieu Vietnam

The first prize was awarded by Viva-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian, the second award was awarded by the Director of Synopsis Armenia Hovik Musayelyan, and the third prize was awarded by President of the Olympiad Program Committee, Director of Synopsys Armenia Educational Department prof. Vazgen Melikyan.

The Olympiad was held in cooperation with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Test Technology Technical Council (TTTC). The General Organizer of the Olympiad is Synopsys Armenia CJSC. Viva-MTS is the General Partner of the Olympiad. Unicomp CJSC is the General Supporter of the Olympiad and Hayastan All Armenian Fund is the Sponsor of the Olympiad.

“It is inspiring that even in these difficult days, the spirit of our young generation is invincible. This Olympiad brings together hundreds of bright minds who will create better, more innovative and powerful things. For years Viva-MTS has been supporting the implementation of the Olympiad and contributing to the development of technology and science in Armenia,” the Olympiad’s General Partner Viva-MTS’ General Manager Ralph Yirikian, said.

“The Olympiad founded in 2006 aims to demonstrate recognition and appreciation, and inspire talented engineers under 30”, said Armen Baldryan, the President of the Olympiad Organizing Committee, Director of Unicomp CJSC. “This Olympiad plays an important role in microelectronics education and stimulates further development of this sphere in Armenia and the participating countries. It increases the interest in microelectronics, creates a community of young specialists of microelectronics, as well as helps to evaluate the level of knowledge of participants in order to make necessary adjustments in the regional educational programs.”

“We are happy to see the young professionals’ excitement and motivation to participate in such contests. And our state-of-the-art technologies and advanced on-line platforms make possible to hold such global competitions even during this pandemic time,” said the President of the Olympiad Program Committee, Director of Synopsys Armenia Educational Department prof. Vazgen Melikyan.

The awarding ceremony participants had a brilliant opportunity to enjoy the “AI in Automotive” webinar hosted by Dr. Kevork Kechichian, the Executive VP MCU/MPU Engineering for NXP Semiconductors. Such webinars give young professionals a great chance to get the most current updates on advanced technological developments happening in Silicon Valley from the first hand.

