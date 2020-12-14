Ծրագրավորումից՝ գինեգործություն․ սիրիահայ Հակոբ Կազանջյանի պատմությունը

Հակոբ Կազանջյանը ծնվել և մեծացել է Սիրիայում, 2016-ին սովորելու նպատակով տեղափոխվել է Հայաստան ու հաստատվել այստեղ։ Ավելի քան տասը տարի ծրագրավորմամբ զբաղվելուց հետո որոշել է զբաղվել գինեգործությամբ։ Վերջերս շուկա է մտել նրա արտադրած «Գալար» գինին՝ պատրաստված «հաղթանակ» խաղողի տեսակից։

ՍիվիլՆեթը Հակոբի հետ զրուցել է նրա անցած ճանապարհի, հայրենիքում ինտեգրվելու, գինու պատրաստման ընթացքի և այլնի մասին։

Hagop Kazanjian was born and raised in Syria. Hakob moved to Armenia in 2016 to further his education and ended up settling in Armenia. After more than ten years of programming, he decided to become a winemaker. Recently, the Gallar wine he produces, which is made from the Victory grape variety, entered the market.

CivilNet spoke with Hakob about his journey, integration in the homeland, the process of winemaking, etc.

CIVILNET