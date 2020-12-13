Armenian, Azerbaijani and Russian military negotiating the return to the former positions in Hadrut region

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Armenian, Azerbaijani and Russian military are negotiating the return to the former positions in Hadrut region, after the Azerbaijani forces attacked to villages on December 12, the Armenian Ministry of Defense reports.

On December 12, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, mobilizing additional personnel, military equipment, including heavy artillery, launched an attack on the villages of Hin Tagher and Khtsaberd in the Hadrut region of the Artsakh Republic, in violation of the requirements of the trilateral declaration signed on November 9, the Ministry said.

As a result of several hours of fighting, the enemy managed to enter the village of Hin Tagher, and approach the village of Khtsaberd.

Six Armenians were wounded as a result of the provocation, casualties on the Azerbaijani side are reported.

“The Ministry of Defense of Armenia strongly condemns the provocation carried out by the Azerbaijani armed forces. The current situation, which has nothing to do with the key demand of the statement signed by the Presidents of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan – the cessation of hostilities – endangers the fragile peace achieved through the direct efforts of the Russian President,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

It added that “the actions of the Azerbaijani side immediately became a subject of discussion with the leadership of the Russian peacekeeping contingent stationed in Artsakh.”

Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan, who is in the Russian Federation on a working visit, discussed the issue during a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu.

The Ministry added that negotiations between Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani servicemen are under way to resolve the situation in Hadrut and ensure the return of the parties to their former positions. Additional information will be provided on further developments in the situation.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu