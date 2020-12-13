Armenian Assembly Condemns Today’s Ceasefire Violation in Artsakh

Washington, D.C. – The Armenian Assembly of America strongly condemns the ceasefire violation today by Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces.

President Aliyev’s public humiliation of the U.S., French, Russian, and OSCE Minsk Group representatives, along with his breach of the November 9 ceasefire arrangement and further desecration of Christian Armenian Churches, is further evidence of his and the Erdogan regime’s genocidal intent and utter lack of credibility.

Russian peacekeepers seemed to have intervened to stop the offensive, but the U.S. is long overdue in enforcing Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act to sanction Baku, balance military assistance to the Aliyev regime with effective assistance to Armenia and sanction the criminal regimes in both Turkey and Azerbaijan to preserve influence and standing – as well as protect innocent lives. Freezing the ill-gotten personal assets of the corrupt Aliyev and Erdogan families would be an easy first step.

Established in 1972, the Armenian Assembly of America is the largest Washington-based nationwide organization promoting public understanding and awareness of Armenian issues. The Assembly is a non-partisan, 501(c)(3) tax-exempt membership organization.

###

NR# 2020-57

Armenian Assembly of America