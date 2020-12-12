Turkey’s religious foundation commemorates Azerbaijan’s victory, sends aid

Turkey’s religious Diyanet Foundation has sent six trucks of aid to Azerbaijan to help Azeri civilians displaced by the country’s recent conflict with Armenia, Turkish state-run Anadolu news agency reported on Friday.

The aid containing food, medical equipment and toys will be distributed to Azerbaijani civilians who were displaced in the conflict over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Anadolu said.

The head of Turkey’s Religious Affairs Directorate, speaking to the news agency, congratulated Azerbaijan on its victory and said that Turkey will continue its support of Baku.

“During the war, we prayed for Azerbaijan and for the victory of its army. Last Friday, we commemorated our [Azerbaijani] martyrs across 90,000 mosques in Turkey,” Ali Erbaş said, adding that they will restore and re-build the mosques in the territories, which were seized by Azerbaijan during the warfare.

Six weeks of fighting between Armenian separatists and the Turkey- backed Azeri military over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, ended on Nov.10 with a Russian-brokered ceasefire agreement.

Ahval News