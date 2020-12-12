MP: No foreign interference capable of affecting Tehran-Baku ties

Tehran-Baku ties are too strong to be affected by any third country, Ghani Nazari Khanqah told IRNA.

He said such relations would not be damaged through meddlesome remarks.

Commenting on recent remarks made by Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan in Baku, the lawmaker said the Turkish President should read history to find out that Azerbaijan has been part of Iran but was separated from the Iranian soil after the 1828 Turkmenchai Treaty.

“Pres. Erdogan was not informed that what he ill-recited in Baku refers to the forcible separation of areas north of Aras from the Iranian motherland. Didn’t he realize that he was undermining the sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan? NO ONE can talk about OUR beloved Azerbaijan,” the Iranian Foreign Minister tweeted in a related development.

The Iranian lawmaker further said that President Erdogan should know that Turkey owes its today life to the braveness and sacrifice of the Iranian youth.

They were the Iranians who saved Turkey and Iraq when the two neighboring countries were exposed to threats by the terrorist group of Daesh (ISIS), the parliamentarian stressed, adding that it was Iran that gave tranquility to the regional people.

It is better for the Turkish president to study the history in order to well find out what sort of fate awaits those who had coveted the Iranian soil and territorial integrity, the lawmaker underlined.

He went on to say that Iran took a clear stance on the 44-day conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Erdogan traveled to Baku on Thursday (December 10) to attend a military parade of Azerbaijani forces on the occasion of the liberation of the Armenian-occupied territories.

At the ceremony, which was also attended by Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, Erdogan recited a piece of poetry including separatist sentiments about the Aras River which runs along the Iran-Azerbaijan border.

After the release of those remarks, the Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned the Turkish Ambassador to Tehran Derya Örs over interventionist and unacceptable remarks.

