His Holiness Garegin II, Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan Discuss Further Activity of Artsakh Diocese

His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, received Primate of Artsakh Diocese Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan who was recently abroad for healthcare purposes, Information department head at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin Vahram Melikyan said on Facebook.

Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan thanked His Holiness for the care and advise to depart for treatment thanks to which his life-threatening danger was possible to prevent.

During the meeting His Holiness Garegin II and the Primate of the Artsakh Diocese discussed the situation in Artsakh, the programs aimed at covering the needs of the Artsakh people, as well as the further activity of the Diocese and care for holy sites.

Armedia Information, Analytical Agency