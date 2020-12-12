Creating tension among Muslim countries “unforgivable” sin: Officials

***Opinions expressed are those of the author(s). They do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Hyetert.***

Representatives of the Supreme Leader in Easter Azarbaijan, Western Azarbaijan, Zanjan, and Ardebil provinces, respectively Mohammad-Ali Al-Hashem, Mehdi Qoreishi, Ali Khatami, and Hassan Ameli, made the remarks in a statement issued on Saturday. President Erdogan traveled to Baku on Thursday to attend a military parade of Azerbaijani forces on the occasion of the liberation of the Armenian-occupied territories. At the ceremony, which was also attended by Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, he recited a piece of poetry, including separatist sentiments about the Aras River which runs along the Iran-Azerbaijan border. The four Iranian officials said in the statement that in a time that the Muslim world is underdeveloped in industrial, economic, and technological fields and is targeted by the vengeful enemy, creating rifts and tensions between Muslim countries is an unforgivable sin. They added that it is a religious duty of the leaders of the Muslim countries to avoid any acts and words that may cause divide. It is common knowledge that the enemies of Islam have always greed for the strategic region of Western Asia, which is now the fixed strategy of the Global Arrogance and the Zionists, they wrote. They added that everyone knows that good neighborliness and cooperation with neighbors and all Muslim countries are among the most important principles of the Islamic Revolution, which has always been stated by the Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. They urged all the Muslim World, especially Iranian, Azerbaijan, and Turkish governments, to be aware of the sensitive conditions of the region and act wisely not become a tool of conspiracies of the enemy.