Armenia Records 147312 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

The number of coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 995 in the past 24 hours, reaching 147312, the Center for Control and Prevention of Diseases said on Saturday.

According to the center, a total of 124521 patients have recovered, 19714 are getting treatment.

The coronavirus death toll reached 2462 (+17), deaths among Covid-19 patients from other illnesses reached 612.

Armedia Information, Analytical Agency