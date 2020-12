Armen Sarkissian, Vazgen Manukyan discuss the situation in the country

Siranush Ghazanchyan

President Armen Sarkissian met with Vazgen Manukyan, the joint candidate for the post of Prime Minister of the Movement comprising parliamentary and extra-parliamentary parties.

The situation in the country was discussed, the President’s press office reports.

