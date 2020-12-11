UN confirms plans to send mission to Nagorno Karabakh – Public Radio of Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The UN maintains its intention to send a mission to Nagorno-Karabakh and calls on all parties to cooperate for its early arrival in the region.

The UN is prepared to respond to the humanitarian needs in all areas impacted by the conflict, Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, old reporters at a briefing.

That includes scaling up assistance in Armenia and Azerbaijan, as required, he said.

“Our colleagues at OCHA [Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs] and other relevant UN agencies and entities are working with all concerned to undertake an initial independent inter‑agency assessment in Nagorno‑Karabakh and surrounding areas in order to get a clear picture of the humanitarian needs and any other needs on the ground,” Stéphane Dujarric said,

“I think it’s very important that all the relevant actors cooperate fully with us to ensure unfettered access and to make sure the mission can go ahead,” the Spokesperson added.

