San Francisco’s Mt. Davidson Cross Rebranding Efforts • MassisPost

SAN FRANCISCO — The Mt. Davidson Cross Armenian Council also known as the Council of Armenian American Organizations of Northern California, CAAONC) is closing out 2020 with positive momentum.

Along with the addition of six new members from various Bay Area organizations, the Council has a new name and logo. The new logo showcases the Cross’ majesty and surrounding landscape while also representing San Francisco.

A newly created video has been released to highlight the Council’s mission and recent accomplishments. The video was created by community member and professional videographer, Anthony Catchadoorian of San Francisco.

In November of this year, Chairperson Sevag Kevranian announced a donation to support Armenia Fund on behalf of the Mt. Davidson Cross Armenian Council. This donation was publicized during the annual Thanksgiving Day Armenia Fund Telethon.

About Mt. Davidson Cross

Over 30 local Armenian churches and organizations came together in 1997 to purchase and preserve the Cross atop Mt. Davidson from demolition. They dedicated the Cross to the memory of the 1.5 million martyrs of the Armenian Genocide of 1915. The 103-foot tall Cross sits high above the city skyline at 928 feet, representing the highest point in San Francisco.

The Council remains proudly committed to the stewardship of Mt. Davidson Cross but the challenges of owning a historical landmark open to the public continue. Please consider making a financial contribution to support the preservation and maintenance of the Cross at www.mountdavidsoncross.org.

