People of Artsakh Have the Right to Self-Determination: Zatulin

Head of the Institute of the CIS countries, First deputy chairman of the committee of the State Duma for the CIS and relations with Russian nationals abroad Konstantin Zatulin thinks the people of Artsakh have the right to self-determination, ARMENPRESS reports Zatulin said during a Yerevan-Moscow online discussion on December 11.

”I continue to think that the people of Nagorno Karabakh or Artsakh have the right to self-determination, particularly, given that at the moment of the collapse of the Soviet Union the Socialist Republic of Azerbaijan had already lost control of the territories Nagorno Karabakh Autonomous Oblast. The announcments of Azerbaijan that it’s their territorory needs to be reconsidered”, Zatulin said.

Armedia Information, Analytical Agency