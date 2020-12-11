Government delegation to visit Brussels for Armenia-EU Partnership Council session

Siranush Ghazanchyan

An Armenian government delegation will visit Brussels December 16-18 for the third session of the Armenia-EU Partnership Council.

The delegation will be led by Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian.

It will also comprise Deputy Justice Minister Kristine Grigoryan, Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Hakob Vardanyan, Deputy Minister of Economy Varos Simonyan, Deputy Minister of Environment Anna Mazmanyan, Deputy Minister of Education Artur Martirosyan and head of Deputy Prime Minister Sedrak Barseghyan’s office.

