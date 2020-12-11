 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

French city of Bourg-lès-Valence to send 120 tons of humanitarian aid for Artsakh

2020-12-11

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The French city of Bourg-lès-Valence has raised 120 tons of humanitarian aid for Artsakh, Mayor Marlène Mourier informs.

“This outpouring of generosity for the Armenian of Artsakh brought together and mobilized several thousand residents of the region and about sixty volunteers who have worked tirelessly for more than two weeks,” the Mayor said in a Twitter post.

She added that another shipment of the aid will be scheduled soon.

