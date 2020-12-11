Export From Armenia To The EU In 2019 Was 196.6 Million EUR

Armenia has the highest percentage of the use of the preference among all the EU GSP+ beneficiaries in 2019, EU delegation in Armenia informs.

“Since 2014, Armenia is a beneficiary of the reformed Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP+) granted by the European Union. The year 2019 was remarkable by the highest monetary value – EUR 196.6 million of products exported from Armenia to the EU.

In addition, the utilisation rate, which shows the difference between eligible export under GSP+ and actual use of the preference, reached 98%! This is the highest among all the EU GSP+ beneficiaries in 2019,” is said in the announcement.

Armedia Information, Analytical Agency