Bodies of 20 Killed Soldiers Found in Jebrail, and 1 in Talysh

For about a week, the relatives of the missing servicemen have been allowed to participate in search and rescue operations in the territories controlled by Azerbaijan affected by military actions, Artsakh Information Headquarters reports referring to the State Emergency Situations head Hunan Tadevosyan’s statement.

According to him, search and rescue operations are being carried out in the directions of Fizuli and Dzhabrail.

Bodies of 20 killed soldiers were found yesterday in Jebrail, and 1 in Talysh.

Armedia Information, Analytical Agency