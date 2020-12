Azerbaijani Man Spotted in Armenia’s Borderline Berdavan Vllage at Night on 9 December

An Azerbaijani was spotted in the borderline Berdavan village of Armenia’s Tavush Province yesterday. During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, head of the village Smbat Mughdusyan informed that an Azerbaijani man was spotted on the night of December 9 at around 4:00-5:00 a.m.

”The man was found near the bakery of the village and was taken by officers of the National Security Service. I don’t have further details,” he said.

Armedia Information, Analytical Agency