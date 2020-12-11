Artsakh Armenia Relief Concert in Providence Dec. 12

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Knights of Vartan – Arax Lodge of Providence RI, is sponsoring the Artsakh Armenian Relief Concert on Saturday, December 12 at 6:00 p.m. EST. This fundraising event which brings together musicians from the east and west coasts and noted members of the Armenian community will celebrate Armenian culture while supporting our brethren in need in Artsakh. The concert will air on The Knights of Vartan Arax Lodge Facebook page (@KovArax11) along with their YouTube channel. Members of The Armenian New England Ensemble from the east coast are Leon Janikian (clarinet), Mal Barsamian (oud and clarinet), Harry Bedrossian (keyboard), Charlie Kalajian (percussion and doumbeg), Mher Mnatsakanyan (duduk), Ken Kalajian (guitar), and Gary Kashmanian (doumbeg). Our west coast musicians are members of the Richard Hagopian Ensemble, and include Richard Hagopian (oud), Andrew Hagopian (kanun), Armen Hagopian (clarinet), and Philip Hagopian (doumbeg).

Knights of Vartan member Charlie Kalajian was so moved by the heartache of our Armenian brethren in Artsakh, he asked the members of Arax Lodge, whose mission is educational, cultural and philanthropic, to promote his vision of an event in support of Artsakh. All musicians have donated their talents while The Knights of Vartan have wholeheartedly promoted this fundraiser. Music is the expressive language of culture. It is our bridge from our ancestors to future generations. Music brings people together, enriches our soul, and perhaps reinforces what we long to remember. On December 12, let us join together to remember and support our brethren in Artsakh while we celebrate our shared cultural bond. Let the music you will enjoy on December 12 along with words from our faithful clergy and the leaders of the Knights of Vartan, create a cultural solidarity of identity and purpose.

Donations to this fundraiser can be made in the following ways: PayPal: kovarax or Venmo: Kov-Arax. Check donations can be mailed to: Knights of Vartan Charitable Fund, P.O. Box 3673, Cranston, RI 02910

