President Sarkissian holds meeting with Robert Kocharyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian held a meeting with former President Robert Kocharyan, Sarkissian’s office said.

According to the news release issued by the presidency, they “discussed the situation in the country.”

