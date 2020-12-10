President Arayik Harutyunyan addresses message on Artsakh Constitution Day

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has addressed a message on the Day of the NKR State Independence Referendum and Constitution.

The message says:

“Today is the Day of the NKR State Independence Referendum and Constitution. Through the referendums held in 1992 and 2006 our people have once again affirmed their will and determination to live and create on their own land, develop and strengthen the homeland.

Today as well our goals and aspirations are the same, the decision – unchanged.

At the difficult path of state-building we have overcome many experiments and difficulties, have suffered painful losses, but have always stayed firm, strong and determined. We have faced heavy challenges especially in the past months, suffering painful losses, but our path is unwavering, our will is firmer.

And today as well, by keeping the pain and grief on us, healing the wounds, we will move forward, will build the Homeland of our dreams and will create the future of our generations.

Blessings and peace to families of each of you”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

