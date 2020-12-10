Family participants in Artsakh hostilities to get tuition fees reimbursed

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Armenian government will reimburse the tuition fees of those students studying in educational institutions who took part in hostilities, whose legal representative (parent, adoptive parent or guardian) took part in the hostilities; or whose husband took part in the hostilities.

Beneficiaries will receive 100% reimbursement of tuition fees for the first semester of the 2020-21 academic year. If the beneficiary student has already paid the tuition in part or in full, it will be considered as a tuition payment for the second semester, and in case of completing the study, the student will receive the paid amount back.

To receive compensation, the beneficiary must submit the following to the educational institution:

*Application

*Certificate of participation in hostilities or an appropriate entry in the military registration book

*Marriage or birth certificate, if applicable.

Students enrolled in vocational, higher and postgraduate educational programs can benefit from the measure.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu