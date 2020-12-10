Askeran, Karabakh: Now on the Border with Azerbaijan

Per the trilateral statement signed on November 9 between Armenia’s prime minister and Azerbaijani and Russian presidents, the city of Askeran in Karabakh’s east has become a border town. It currently sits only 200 meters from Azerbaijan, and relies on Russian peacekeepers for security.

As people began to return to their homes, CIVILNET visited Askeran resident Alla Arzumanyan, who says that she is not afraid of continuing her life there because whatever she feared has already happened.

