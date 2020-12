Armenian Ombudsman visits citizens released from Azerbaijani captivity

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenia’s Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan visited the civilians transferred to the Armenian side yesterday.

According to him, the three elderly people that returned to Armenia today were in their homes during the Azerbaijani invasion of Artsakh settlements.

They were handed over to the Armenian side on a priority basis due to serious health problems.

The details of the visit will not be published.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu