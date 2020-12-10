Armenian FM meets Secretary General of La Francophonie

Siranush Ghazanchyan

On a working visit to France, Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian held a meeting with Louise Mushikiwabo, Secretary General of the International Organization of La Francophonie.

The Foreign Minister and the Secretary General touched upon the activities of the organization amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the challenges posed by the pandemic in the Francophonie area.

Minister Aivazian briefed Louise Mushikiwabo on the humanitarian crisis resulting from the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia and Artsakh, as well as the steps being undertaken to address it.

Ara Aivazian drew the attention of Louise Mushikiwabo to the direct involvement of Turkish-sponsored terrorist groups in the war, underlining that it is a serious threat not only to the security of Armenia and Artsakh, but also to the entire region.

Taking the opportunity, the Foreign Minister of Armenia thanked the Secretary General of La Francophonie for her principled and defined position towards the war unleashed against Artsakh.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu