Aliyev Sets His Sights on Zangezur and Yerevan, While Erdogan Hails ‘Caucasus Islamic Army’

With Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan by his side, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev presided over a parade staged to “celebrate” Azerbaijan’s victory in the Karabakh War.

“We proved that a military solution to Karabakh conflict was possible,” boasted Aliyev during a speech at the parade.

He went on to recite more threats, claiming that Zangerzur, Sevan and Yerevan were all “Azerbaijani territories.

The parade led by soldiers who attacked Artsakh and included a reported 3,000 Turkish troops, as well as the now infamous Turkish-made Bayrakdar drones, which were deployed during the war and caused massive destruction to military and civilian targets in Artsakh.

“Dear people of Azerbaijan, all of Turkey has been with you since the first days of the war. We have never forgotten the slogan: One nation, two states and the famous statement of Kamal Ataturk: The joy of Azerbaijan is our joy, the sadness of Azerbaijan is our sorrow,” a beaming Erdogan said during the parade.

“Let the Armenian authorities free themselves from their poisonous ideology, from the influence of external circles. The people of Armenia must draw a conclusion from what happened and this will help to radically change the situation in the region,” added Erdogan.

“Today is the day when the spirit of the martyrs of Karabakh, Enver Pasha and all the heroes of the entire Turkic world found peace,” added Erdogan, who praised the “Caucasus Islamic Army.”

The Turkish president also praised his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin for his “imprtant role in normalizing the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.”

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, through his spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan, strongly condemned the announcements made by Aliyev and Erdogan.

”Speaking about territorial ambitions against Armenia seriously calls into question Azerbaijan’s readiness to establish peace and deliberately places the region’s security in risk,” said Gevorgyan.

“The claims by the Azerbaijani president that Azerbaijan solved Karabakh issue by military force once again shows who was the initiator of the war and use of force and who led the region to further destabilization and threats,” said the prime minister’s spokesperson. “These announcements make the international recognition of the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination an imperative for preventing Azerbaijan’s renewed genocidal aspirations against the Armenian population of Artsakh.”

Saying that Aliyev’s statement contradicted the spirit of the November 9 agreement that ended the was, Gevorgyan also pointed to Erdogan’s remarks and condemned the “glorification of the Young Turks ideology and the architects of the Armenian Genocide.”

The Russian foreign ministry also cautioned against making provocative statements saying, political statement should not disrupt the results achieved by the November 9 agreement.

‘’The situation in the region is very complicated,” said Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova Thursday, adding that political statements from the parties involved should contribute to the process that is envisioned to bring peace to the region.

Asbarez