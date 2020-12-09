ANCA Eastern Region Launches Online Auction in Support of the Armenian Cause

WATERTOWN, Mass. – The Armenian National Committee of America Eastern Region (ANCA-ER) has re-launched its silent auction – a curated selection of unique items that will make the perfect Christmas presents. The online auction went live on Friday, December 4 at 10 am EST and will close on Sunday, December 13 at 10 pm EST.

In light of the Azerbaijani and Turkish attack on the Armenians of Artsakh, the Eastern Region postponed its 14th annual gala – a virtual one this year – that was scheduled for October 15, 2020.

“While we are continuing our advocacy efforts calling for sanctions on Turkey and Azerbaijan for their war crimes, advocating for recognition of Artsakh on the federal, state and city level, and leading our network of grassroots activists in our region, which is the core of what we do, we have decided to re-launch our online auction. We thank those of you who have already pledged your support through donations or by bidding on our auction items,” said ANCA-ER board member Steve Mesrobian.

Now that the site is live again, anyone who started bidding previously will be able to resume bidding, make new bids and donate through the online giving platform.

“The need for our advocacy efforts has never been more important. Through these initiatives, we are able to support our activists who advocate for Artsakh and Armenia. Over the past few months, our activists’ days have been filled with congressional meetings and outreach for the safety and security of the Armenian Nation, our service men and women, our caregivers, our families and friends. Together, we are able to amplify our voices,” said Mesrobian.

Special thanks to the online auction committee members who worked tirelessly to put the auction together: Margaret Babikian, Sona Bezdikian, Talin Daghlian, Sevan Kolejian and Ani Tchaghlasian.

Armenian Weekly