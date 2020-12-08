Yerevan expresses concern over safety of Armenian population in Karabakh

YEREVAN, December 8./TASS/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian expressed concerns over the safety of Armenian population returning to Nagorno-Karabakh at talks with French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian in Paris on Tuesday.

“During a meeting with my French counterpart, we discussed in detail a long-term settlement of the Karabakh conflict. I expressed Armenia’s concerns, including as concerns a safe and deserved return home of the Armenian population fleeing Artsakh during the war, as well as an immediate exchange of prisoners of war and return of the bodies of those killed,” Aivazian said.

He said that “aggression against Karabakh launched by Azerbaijan with an active support from Turkey, and the difficult situation as a result of it” was among the focal points at the talks. The diplomats exchanged opinions concerning the settlement of humanitarian problems, further peace negotiations, moves towards stability and security in the region, as well as protection of centuries-old Armenian cultural heritage under the control of Azerbaijani troops.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union break-up, but primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, broke out in February 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic. In 1992-1994, tensions boiled over and exploded into large-scale military action for control over the enclave and seven adjacent territories after Azerbaijan lost control of them.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10.

