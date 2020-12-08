Turkey’s ruling party says Erdogan’s visit to Azerbaijan has historic value

ANKARA, December 8. /TASS/. Press secretary of Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party Omer Celik called the upcoming visit of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Azerbaijan a historic event. The visit will coincide with a military parade, dedicated to the end of the Nagorno-Karabakh escalation.

“On Wednesday, our president will go to Azerbaijan. This visit has historic importance. He will go to Baku to congratulate the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan,” Celik said at a press conference in Ankara.

Previously, the Turkish Presidential Administration announced that the president’s visit to Azerbaijan will take place on December 9-10.

On December 5, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan officially confirmed that a military parade, dedicated to the end of escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh will take place in Baku on December 10.

TASS