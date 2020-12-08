Henrikh Mkhitaryan: We’ll Try to Cause Much Trouble to All the Teams

FIFA World Cup 2022 qualification round draw took place on December 7. Armenian National team was drawn in Group J and will face Germany, Romania, Iceland, North Macedonia and Liechtentein.

Armenian national team captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan spoke about the results of the draw:

“I think, that it’s rather a good group for us. There aren’t any week teams now, but, anyway, the group is not the most difficult. We will play against the teams with different styles of playing and will try to prepare well and perform well against all of them. We’ll try to cause much trouble to all the teams and get poitns in all the matches,” ffa.am reports.

